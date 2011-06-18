The College Football Bowl Schedule Has Been Released

Photo: AP

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — College football’s bowl schedule has been released for the 2011-12 season, featuring 35 games over 23 days and ending with the BCS national championship game Jan. 9 in New Orleans.The Football Bowl Association says the bowl season will open Dec. 17 with three games — the New Mexico Bowl, the Humanitarian Bowl and the New Orleans Bowl.



The traditional bowl date of Jan. 1 will have no games since it falls on a Sunday, when the NFL plays a full schedule of games to close its regular season.

The Rose Bowl is Jan. 2, the Sugar is Jan. 3, the Orange is Jan. 4 and the Fiesta is Jan. 5.

