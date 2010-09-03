The Collapse Of Digg [CHART]

Gawker Media’s marketing manager Christopher Mascari has released a chart showing the change in the company’s social-media referral traffic over the past year. Peter Kafka at All Things D has analysed and published it.





Digg has gone from being the biggest traffic source to one of the smallest.

Not surprisingly, Facebook is taking over. Stumbleupon’s also doing well. Twitter is actually surprisingly small (because it’s still mostly a tech phenomenon).

Here’s the chart, via Peter Kafka:

Photo: All Things D, Gawker Media

And here’s Facebook’s big move… This chart shows the traffic from Facebook to each of Gawker’s sites.

Photo: All Things D, Gawker Media

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.