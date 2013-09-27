The Collapse Of Blackberry Happened Much Faster Than You Realise

Here’s a fantastic chart from IveyBusinessReview that drives home just how rapidly Blackberry collapsed.

It was VERY recently than Blackberry had 93% of smartphone sales on Verizon. Granted, the iPhone didn’t come to Verizon until 2011 (it originally came out in 2007), but 93% to 6% in about 4 years is a breathtaking drop in such a short time. And based on a quick querry of the BI office, almost nobody realised that their dominance of a major carrier was that huge.

