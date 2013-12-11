The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded On Earth Was Just Captured By Scientists

An aerial view of a crack at the Pine Island Glacier ice shelf is seen in western Antarctica, October 26, 2011.

Perhaps you’ve noticed it’s gotten cold outside. Even California is in the midst of a cold front.

It’s not just you, it’s the Earth. Newly analyzed satellite data shows a record low for the planet has been recorded.

The coldest temperature was actually recorded three years ago, on August 20, 2010. That day, Antarctica’s temperature fell to -135.8F or -94.7C. That’s almost 10 degrees colder than the previous record.

One day last July was nearly that cold, at -135.3 F.

Since the temperature was captured via satellite, not thermostat, it won’t be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records, The Guardian reports.

An ice scientist who reported the temperature said it’s something more fitting for Mars than for one of Earth’s poles.

(via Digg)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.