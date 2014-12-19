One Of The Best Moments On 'Colbert Report' Was When He Coined 'Truthiness' In 2005

After ten seasons, “The Colbert Report” comes to a close tonight.

There have been many monumental moments on the show, such as when President Obama appeared as a guest last week, but one groundbreaking moment is particularly worth revisiting: when Colbert coined the term “Truthiness” in 2005. Colbert has described truthiness as truth that “comes from the gut” and not from facts.

To demonstrate an example of this satirical idea, Colbert said, “consider Harriet Miers, of course her nomination [for Supreme Court Justice] is absurd. But the President [George Bush] didn’t say he thought about her selection […] He didn’t have to. He feels the truth about Harriet Miers.”

“Truthiness” has not only set the tone for the rest of the series, but it has also became a staple in popular culture, and was later crowned Merriam-Webster’s “Word of The Year” in 2006.



You can revisit the moment below:



Catch the final episode of Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” on Thurs., December 18 at 11:30 p.m. EST.

Colbert will take over for David Letterman on “The Late Show” in 2015.

