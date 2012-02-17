Update: 'The Colbert Report' Suspends Production Due To Family Emergency

UPDATE: According to the New York Post, Stephen Colbert took a break due to a family emergency regarding his 91-year-old mother, Loma Colbert. No other information is known at this time.



Fans of “The Colbert Report” better get used to reruns. According to Mediaite, the show has canceled production for the remainder of the week for reasons unknown.

Ticket holders received an email yesterday announcing the show’s last minute cancellation:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have canceled our taping for the date of your ticket reservation, February 15, 2012.”

Viewers who tuned into the show last night found a previously aired episode featuring Colbert discussing Herman Cain.

So far, Comedy Central has not commented on the production stop.

Colbert Nation will have to settle with Jon Stewart‘s “The Daily Show” for the time being to get their super serious news fix.

