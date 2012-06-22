The Cofounders Of Zynga Are Working On A Huge Project

Justin Waldron and Michael “Lux” Luxton, two of the original co-founders of Zynga, are working on a “special” project, we’ve heard from a few sources close to the company.



One source tells us the new project is a brand new game.

CEO Mark Pincus is also advising, and checks in with them on a regular basis.

There’s good reason to be optimistic about this project. The co-founders are responsible for Zynga’s most popular game, Zynga Poker.

Zynga Poker, to this day, has more than 7 million players daily after being released in 2007.

