The cofounder of TransferWise has invested in a mysterious fintech startup

Taavet Hinrikus, the cofounder of London fintech startup TransferWise, has invested in a mysterious payments startup called Curve, according to TechCrunch.

The entrepreneur — who quietly took over as CEO at TransferWise in October — took part in a $2 million (£1.3 million) funding round alongside several other notable investors, including Ricky Knox of challenger bank Tandem, Ed Wray of Betfair, and former staff on the Google Wallet team.

Details on Curve are scarce as the company is running in stealth mode and yet to publicly disclose what its platform actually does. A small number of users are able to sign up to a beta of Curve.

TechCrunch writer Steve O’Hear said he understands that Curve “broadly plays in the payments and loyalty space and combines the benefits of mobile payment solutions, such as Apple Pay, and the traditional bank card.”

The website, which is inviting people to sign up for beta, reads: “Reimagining the Card: Meet your next generation of payments after the trusted bankcard.”

Curve is being led by Israeli entrepreneur Shachar Bialick. Other members on the founding team include Tom Foster-Carter, who was previously COO of children’s banking startup Osper, and Anna Mostyn Williams, who used to do marketing at Microsoft’s Xbox in the UK. The company also employs an “office hero” called Kathryn James.

