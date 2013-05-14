The Cofounder Of Pinterest Goes To Pretty Extreme Lengths To Get A Break From His Phone

Evan SharpEveryone gets stressed out their smartphones.



They’re great, but the constant barrage of phone calls, emails, texts and app notifications can make you feel like you’re always underwater.

For me, and probably many of you, the solution is to leave my phone in my apartment leave for a few hours or even the whole day. If I must have the phone on me, I’ll put it in do not disturb mode.

You might think these solutions work for everyone.

You would be wrong!

Some people, such as Evan Sharp, the cofounder of Pinterest, go to much more extreme lengths.

Nick Bilton of the New York Times says Sharp and his wife escape their phones by getting into a car (with the phones on their person) and driving until cell service weakens to the point that the phones are unusable. Sharp and his wife will use a website, http://opensignal.com/, to find dead zones to drive to.

