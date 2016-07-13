The cofounder of LoveFilm is quietly building a music startup with someone who works for Apple

YouTube/thecoils1 Serial entrepreneur Saul Klein.

Serial entrepreneur and investor Saul Klein is quietly building a music startup called Platoon with someone that has worked with Apple for over a decade.

The well-connected South African cofounded LoveFilm (acquired by Amazon for £200 million) and was part of the original executive team at Skype (acquired by eBay in 2005 for $2.6 billion (£2 billion) which was eventually sold on to Microsoft for $8.5 billion (£6.6 billion) in 2011). He also cofounded kids computer kit Kano and startup accelerator Seedcamp.

Klein, who also operates a £45 million venture capital fund called LocalGlobe, is working on Platoon with Apple veteran Denzyl Feigelson, according to Business Insider sources with knowledge of the startup.

Feigelson has spent the last 13 years working on iTunes at Apple and has been part of the iTunes team since its inception, according to his LinkedIn profile, which states that he is currently a”Music Synergist” and works on “Live Events & Artist Relations” at Apple. He is also the producer of the iTunes Festival in London. It’s unclear whether Feigelson works for Apple full time or whether he serves the company in more of a consultancy role.

So happy great songs have great art and great lyric videos – feels like best of vinyl, but better cc @DenzDenzyl https://t.co/wxWUCfYuiT

— LocalGlobe (@localglobevc) April 3, 2016

Ben Grabiner, an early stage investor at LocalGlobe, is also involved with Platoon in some way but he refused to divulge any information when Business Insider spoke to him last month.

Relatively little is known about Platoon, which is still in stealth mode, and those involved are refusing to give anything away. The company’s website, platoon.ai, describes the business as “a platform for fearless creatives” that’s “coming soon”. There are also symbols linking to Spotify and iTunes on the page. Clicking the Spotify symbol takes users to a Spotify playlist titled “Platoon Artists” that’s been created by someone called Lucie Watson. The playlist features 19 songs from a selection of artists including “Phife Dawg” and “Azekel.” The iTunes playlist, also created by Lucie Watson, features 35 songs, including one from Idris Elba.

The music startup theory is backed up by the fact that Platoon is based at Tileyard Studios — a small estate in King’s Cross, London, that’s home to the production studios of artists like Mark Ronson, Chase & Status, Basement Jaxx, and The Prodigy.

While very little is known about Platoon right now, the company was one of three businesses that helped to put on an event at one of Lily Cole’s properties in South London last month.

The event — organised by Platoon, Lily Cole’s startup Impossible, and voting startup Bite the Ballot — saw comedian Eddie Izzard, England footballer Rio Ferdinand, indie band Bastille, and Irish solo artist Maverick Sabre encourage a room full of teenagers that they should vote in the EU referendum.

Platoon declined to comment.

