Beware The 'Cobra Effect' -- Why Some Incentives Backfire So Badly

The authors of "Freakonomics" and "Super Freakonomics" have a third book called "Think Like A Freak." In this book Levitt and Dubner reveal the strange way the world works and they offer prescriptions to help change the way you think about and solve problems. Watch more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/freakonomics-sneak-peek-soccer-2014-5#ixzz3CBScgu2d Produced by Sara Silverstein and Sam Rega. Narrated by Graham Flanagan. Follow BI Video: On Twitter
