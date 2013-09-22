The Coalition May Be The Saving Grace Holden Needs To Stay Alive

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Federal Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane has pledge to save Holden from closure by securing funds through a bipartisan approach never seen by the industry before.

Macfarlane plans to visit to Holden’s Elizabeth factory on October 3 with Coalition colleagues, as well as those from unions and members of the Opposition to review productivity and assess remaining allocated funds, according to News Ltd.

Import tariffs and free trade are the crux of the problem for Holden, as the business struggles to come up with funds for upgrades and manufacturing operations.

News Limited has reported if General Motors were to shut down its factories Holden production would end in 2016, coincidently on the eve of the next Federal election when the Abbott Government heads to the polls for the first time.

