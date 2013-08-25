The Coalition Campaign Launch Kicks Off Today And Support For Apprentices Will Be The Hot Topic

Getty/ Chris Hyde

The coalition has officially launched its campaign in Brisbane today, where Opposition Leader Tony Abbott will announce new funding to support apprentices.

Abbott has said the ‘tradie loans’ will be offered over four years in areas of national skill shortages across 70 trades, reports the ABC.

A 20% discount incentive will be offered to apprentices who complete their training, where completion rates currently sits at 48%.

“I want young Australians to be equipped with the skills they need to secure their long-term job prospects in a dynamic economy,” Abbott told ABC Online.

