The Coach Of The Cronulla Sharks Has Been Accused Of Running A Secret Bank Account

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan with Paul Gallen after the round three NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the New Zealand Warriors at Toyota Stadium on March 24 2013. Photo: Getty Images

Last night The ABC’s 7.30 program ran a report claiming the coach of NRL club The Cronulla Sharks, Shane Flanagan, operated a secret bank account.

According to The ABC, Sharks and NSW Blues captain Paul Gallen also received cash payments, outside of the club’s salary cap from a sponsor.

(The ABC said it was the club’s fault, not Gallen’s.)

Claims Gallen received the payments were backed by emails obtained by the broadcaster, which appear to show a sponsor, Sami Chamoun of security company E Group, threatening to make the payments public.

The Cronulla Sharks and the club’s links to sports scientist Steven Dank are at the centre of ASADA’s NRL drugs investigation.

The ABC has the full story here.



