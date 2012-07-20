Peter Madoff's Gorgeous Park Avenue Co-op Is On The Market For a Cool $4 Million

Photo: Prudential Doublas Elliman Real Estate

The latest Madoff property to hit the market belonged to Peter Madoff, convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s brother.The newly renovated, 2 bedroom, cooperative at 975 Park ave in New York is on the market for $4 million.



According to Curbed, the proceeds from the sale will go directly to the U.S. Marshals Service, and Peter Madoff, the second in command at Bernard L. Madoff Securities, will be headed to jail.

Toni Haber at Douglas Elliman has the listing.

