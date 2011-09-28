One Of The Men Hired To Create Bloomberg's Opinion Section Departs After Just 10 Months

Well, that was quick.



James P. Rubin, the co-executive editor of Bloomberg Views, leaves the company after just 10 months, The New York Times reports.

Rubin, who previously served as assistant secretary of state, was hired to develop the opinion section along with fellow executive editor David Shipley.

According to the Times, Rubin struggled to fit into Bloomberg’s collaborative culture.

Rubin’s departure is another high-level one for the company.

Last week, Kevin Krim, the man hired to remake Bloomberg.com, left as well.

