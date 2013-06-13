The Co-Chair Of An India-Australia Trade Forum Has Been Charged With Paying Coal Bribes

Naveen Jindal, a steel magnate who co-chairs the Australia-India CEO forum with trucking boss Lindsay Fox has been charged for allegedly paying bribes for cheap coal.

According to a Fairfax report, Jindal is accused of bribing officials in India to get coal at below market price.

It is alleged he paid 22.5 million rupees — $410,000 — to former junior coal minister Dasari Narayan Rao for giving him coal blocks for less than the market price for private Indian firms.

