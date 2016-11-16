The CMO List: Ranked 1 to 50

Chief marketing officers are more important to the success of global businesses — and more powerful — than ever before. They not only executing on corporate strategy, but are also often among the key shapers of it.
So, with marketers’ positions within their organisations becoming more important than ever, Business Insider is celebrating the best and the brightest global marketers with our inaugural ranking of the 50 most innovative CMOs.
Here is the list of top CMOs, ranked 1 to 50.
1. Lorraine Twohill of Google
2. Kelly Bennett of Netflix
3. Deborah Wahl of McDonalds
4. Craig Inglis of John Lewis
5. Linda Boff of GE
6. Dana Anderson of Mondelēz International
7. Jonathan Mildenhall of Airbnb
8. Ann Lewnes of Adobe
9. Marc Pritchard of Procter & Gamble
10. Keith Weed of Unilever
11. Omar Johnson of Beats by Dr Dre (just left this position)
12. Kristin Lemkau of JPMorgan
13. Marie Gulin-Merle of L’Oréal
14. Phil Schiller of Apple
15. Seth Kaufman of PepsiCo North America
16. Antonio Lucio of HP
17. John Iwata of IBM
18. Ted Ward of GEICO
19. Andrew Sherrard of T-Mobile
20. Joe Jordan of Dominos
21. Julia Goldin of LEGO
22. Greg Hoffman of NIKE
23. Nuno Teles of Heineken
24. Marc Mathieu of Samsung Electronics America
25. Ann Mukherjee of SC Johnson
26. Jennelle Tilling of KFC
27. Seth Farbman of Spotify
28. Gary Briggs of Facebook
29. Andy Donkin of Under Armour
30. Allie Kline of AOL
31. Alan Gellman of Esurance
32. Alison Lewis of Johnson & Johnson
33. Roger Solé of Sprint
34. David Roman of Lenovo
35. Diego Scotti of Verizon
36. Björn Annwall of Volvo Car Group
37. Michelle Wilson of WWE
38. Emily Culp of Keds
39. Rand Harbert of State Farm
40. Darren Serrao of Conagra Brands
41. Suzy Deering of eBay
42. Lisa Baird of United States Olympics Committee
43. Karen Walker of CISCO
44. Marc Mentry of Capital One
45. Leonid Sudakov of Mars Petcare
46. Karen Quintos of Dell
47. Diana O’Brien of Deloitte LLP
48. Miguel Patricio of Anheuser-Busch InBev
49. Geoff Morrell of BP
50. Rebecca Messina of Beam Suntory
