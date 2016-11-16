The CMO List: Ranked 1 to 50

Chief marketing officers are more important to the success of global businesses — and more powerful — than ever before. They not only executing on corporate strategy, but are also often among the key shapers of it.

So, with marketers’ positions within their organisations becoming more important than ever, Business Insider is celebrating the best and the brightest global marketers with our inaugural ranking of the 50 most innovative CMOs.

To see the full list, please click here.

Here is the list of top CMOs, ranked 1 to 50.

1. Lorraine Twohill of Google

2. Kelly Bennett of Netflix

3. Deborah Wahl of McDonalds

4. Craig Inglis of John Lewis

5. Linda Boff of GE

6. Dana Anderson of Mondelēz International

7. Jonathan Mildenhall of Airbnb

8. Ann Lewnes of Adobe

9. Marc Pritchard of Procter & Gamble

10. Keith Weed of Unilever

11. Omar Johnson of Beats by Dr Dre (just left this position)

12. Kristin Lemkau of JPMorgan

13. Marie Gulin-Merle of L’Oréal

14. Phil Schiller of Apple

15. Seth Kaufman of PepsiCo North America

16. Antonio Lucio of HP

17. John Iwata of IBM

18. Ted Ward of GEICO

19. Andrew Sherrard of T-Mobile

20. Joe Jordan of Dominos

21. Julia Goldin of LEGO

22. Greg Hoffman of NIKE

23. Nuno Teles of Heineken

24. Marc Mathieu of Samsung Electronics America

25. Ann Mukherjee of SC Johnson

26. Jennelle Tilling of KFC

27. Seth Farbman of Spotify

28. Gary Briggs of Facebook

29. Andy Donkin of Under Armour

30. Allie Kline of AOL

31. Alan Gellman of Esurance

32. Alison Lewis of Johnson & Johnson

33. Roger Solé of Sprint

34. David Roman of Lenovo

35. Diego Scotti of Verizon

36. Björn Annwall of Volvo Car Group

37. Michelle Wilson of WWE

38. Emily Culp of Keds

39. Rand Harbert of State Farm

40. Darren Serrao of Conagra Brands

41. Suzy Deering of eBay

42. Lisa Baird of United States Olympics Committee

43. Karen Walker of CISCO

44. Marc Mentry of Capital One

45. Leonid Sudakov of Mars Petcare

46. Karen Quintos of Dell

47. Diana O’Brien of Deloitte LLP

48. Miguel Patricio of Anheuser-Busch InBev

49. Geoff Morrell of BP

50. Rebecca Messina of Beam Suntory

