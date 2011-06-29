ANOTHER Flash Sales Site Gets Funded: Outdoor Gear Site The Clymb Raises $2 Million Series A

The Clymb is yet another flash sales site that has secured investor money.



The startup, which was founded in 2009 by rocky mountain ski instructor Cec Annett and Kelly Dachtler, taps into the $26 billion active outdoor market.

It currently has several hundred thousand members and just raised a $2 million Series A round from investors like Oregon Angel Fund, Walden Venture Capital and J Allard.

FirstMark Capital’s Amish Jani was right. He predicted that the flash sales industry will get even more fragmented. There are now flash sales sites for fashion, food, wine, travel and outdoor gear.

The business model is clearly working, but we’re anxious to see a dominant player roll up all these small verticals into one online destination.

