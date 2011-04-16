IT'S YOUR LAST CHANCE TO RATE The Clusterstock 50: The Most Valuable Players On Wall Street

Photo: Associated Press

VOTING DEADLINE: Sunday April 17th 2011.



Who is the most valuable player on Wall Street?

We asked around and we kept hearing the same few names over and over again.

The reason why those people are valuable comes down to one thing: profit. They bring money into the firm and keep it there. It’s about the value the person brings to the firm in three areas: revenue (of course), morale (in other words, good management), and positive press coverage.

So, to assess the most valuable players on Wall Street, we looked into three of the financial industry’s biggest creators of profit: investment banking, private equity, and asset management.

The most valuable people in those areas have, not surprisingly, risen to the top and now lead companies or units within companies that are renowned in their sector.

Whether it be advising the largest merger of 2010 (Caterpillar’s nearly $7.5-billion acquisition of Bucyrus International. JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and UBS advised.), buying out Interactive Data Corp in one of the biggest private equity deals of 2010 (Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus), or earning 28.77% profits in the challenging long/short equity space (Moore Capital’s Emerging Equity Fund) or something else, these 100 were the people leading the way.

Help us narrow the list down to the definitive 50 by voting below.

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey, the world’s leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.