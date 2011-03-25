The Clusterstock 100: Wall Street's Most Valuable Players

When Eric Mindich left Goldman Sachs after being the named the firm’s youngest partner ever, he was an MVP.



When Larry Fink spun BlackRock out of Blackstone, he was an MVP.

Who are the top players this year?

The most valuable players on Wall Street are mavericks who would be all stars on their own and who continually get recognised for generating revenue and creating franchise value for the firm.

The Clusterstock 100 will rank the 100 most valuable players on Wall Street right now.

So email us. We’re taking nominations for the MVPs (and questions) at [email protected] or [email protected]

A few things to keep in mind:

Nominations are anonymous.

Convince us that your nominee(s) is an MVP.

Please don’t nominate more than 3 people.

Curious about who’s been nominated so far? Here’s a sampling:

Richard Friedman of Goldman Sachs

David Hammond of Morgan Stanley

Irene Tse of JPMorgan

Mary Erdoes of JPMorgan

Stephen Trauber or Citigroup

