16 Cloud Computing Startups That Could Be Acquired For $US1 Billion Or More

Cloud computing is producing a huge crop of big and successful companies. There are already 23 public cloud companies trading at more than $US1 billion in market cap, tracked by Bessemer Venture Partners’ BVP Cloud Index.
Bessemer has also identified another 300 successful cloud startups; among them, 16 have already hit a $US1 billion valuation or on the verge of it, a concept BVD calls the “cloud unicorn.” The unicorn indicates the mythical nature of crossing that $US1 billion valuation milestone.
BVD predicts many of these companies could hit the $US1 billion valuation through an acquisition.
The companies are:
1. AppDynamics: makes “application performance monitoring” software that helps developers find and fix problems.
2. Atlassian: makes software for collaborating on software development and other projects and is already valued at $US3.3 billion, after it raised $US150 million from T. Rowe Price in April.
3. Box: offers enterprise and consumer cloud storage. Box filed for a much-publicized IPO, but it hasn’t priced shares or shared a valuation.
4. Cloudera: offers commercial support for a popular free and open source big data technology called Hadoop.
5. DocuSign: lets businesses securely sign, send and management electronic documents.
6. Domo: offers what’s known as a “business intelligence” app that lets companies capture data in spreadsheets and other documents and use that data to create charts, graphs, reports.
7. Dropbox: offers consumer and business cloud storage.
8. Evernote: offers a note-taking app that is popular with enterprises and consumers.
9. HubSpot: offers marketing software.
10. Mobile Iron: offers mobile device security software used by enterprises. Filed for a $US128 million IPO in April.
11. MuleSoft: offers a cloud service that connects clouds together so they can share data.
12. New Relic: offers an application performance monitoring service.
13. Shopify: offers e-commerce website hosting.
14. Stripe: turns a tablet or smartphone into a credit card payment machine.
15. SurveyMoney: offers an online survey tool.
16. Twilio: offers software that lets companies add support for phone calls and text messages in their apps and websites.
