Spend Your Bonus Money On Brooklyn's Most Expensive Condo

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae064960000000000caaac2/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-clocktower-is-brooklyns-poshest-address-2009-10/sleek-kitchen-1" caption="" source="" alt="clocktower brooklyn" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Hey bankers, it’s already time to start figuring out where you’re going to spend your bonus money. (Well, that is if the Pay Czar doesn’t take it away.)Have you considered Brooklyn?
And more specifically, the famed Clocktower?
It’s a 6,800 square foot triplex tower in the “landmark” 1914 clocktower building.
Asking price? A cool $25 million.
Curbed jokes:
Because the whole world didn’t drop everything and bid on David Walentas’s quadriplex Clocktower penthouse, the apartment has debuted a snazzy new website. If the punctual penthouse gets anything close to its $25 million ask, it would be the most expensive Brooklyn sale ever. Come on, get yer bids in, clock’s ticking! Puns aside, though, we really never tire of looking at those pics.
Now see what it’s like to live inside a clock >>
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”sleek-kitchen-1″
title=”Sleek kitchen”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061d900000000007bdf7f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-outside-2″
title=”The outside”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061c20000000000f588fd/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”but-now-the-inside-3″
title=”But now, the inside”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061c800000000002a2d5a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”top-of-the-clock-4″
title=”Top of the clock”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061d2000000000050dcfa/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”a-view-while-cooking-5″
title=”A view while cooking”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061eb00000000002efbab/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”and-again-6″
title=”And again”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061f2000000000018ae91/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”modern-bathroom-7″
title=”Modern bathroom”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062080000000000ba88e5/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”tub-with-a-view-8″
title=”Tub with a view”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae06212000000000037e645/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”even-the-shadows-look-good-9″
title=”Even the shadows look good”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0621a00000000009ee08d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”staircase-with-a-view-10″
title=”Staircase with a view”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0622e0000000000d1be3b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”again-11″
title=”Again”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae06239000000000059542c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”if-the-kitchen-and-tub-werent-enough-12″
title=”If the kitchen and tub weren’t enough”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062450000000000566542/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”great-spot-for-meditationon-wealth-13″
title=”Great spot for meditation…on wealth.”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062500000000000ebbc17/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”the-kicker-view-14″
title=”The kicker view”
content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0625e00000000004206ee/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”see-also-15″
title=”See Also”
content=”Think this is nice? Check out Candy & Candy’s luxury designs for the ultra-rich.“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad6162500000000007acb50/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.