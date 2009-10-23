Spend Your Bonus Money On Brooklyn's Most Expensive Condo







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae064960000000000caaac2/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-clocktower-is-brooklyns-poshest-address-2009-10/sleek-kitchen-1" caption="" source="" alt="clocktower brooklyn" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Hey bankers, it’s already time to start figuring out where you’re going to spend your bonus money. (Well, that is if the Pay Czar doesn’t take it away.)Have you considered Brooklyn?

And more specifically, the famed Clocktower?

It’s a 6,800 square foot triplex tower in the “landmark” 1914 clocktower building.

Asking price? A cool $25 million.

Curbed jokes:

Because the whole world didn’t drop everything and bid on David Walentas’s quadriplex Clocktower penthouse, the apartment has debuted a snazzy new website. If the punctual penthouse gets anything close to its $25 million ask, it would be the most expensive Brooklyn sale ever. Come on, get yer bids in, clock’s ticking! Puns aside, though, we really never tire of looking at those pics.

Now see what it’s like to live inside a clock >>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”sleek-kitchen-1″

title=”Sleek kitchen”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061d900000000007bdf7f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-outside-2″

title=”The outside”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061c20000000000f588fd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”but-now-the-inside-3″

title=”But now, the inside”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061c800000000002a2d5a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”top-of-the-clock-4″

title=”Top of the clock”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061d2000000000050dcfa/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-view-while-cooking-5″

title=”A view while cooking”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061eb00000000002efbab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-again-6″

title=”And again”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae061f2000000000018ae91/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”modern-bathroom-7″

title=”Modern bathroom”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062080000000000ba88e5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tub-with-a-view-8″

title=”Tub with a view”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae06212000000000037e645/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”even-the-shadows-look-good-9″

title=”Even the shadows look good”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0621a00000000009ee08d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”staircase-with-a-view-10″

title=”Staircase with a view”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0622e0000000000d1be3b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”again-11″

title=”Again”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae06239000000000059542c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-the-kitchen-and-tub-werent-enough-12″

title=”If the kitchen and tub weren’t enough”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062450000000000566542/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”great-spot-for-meditationon-wealth-13″

title=”Great spot for meditation…on wealth.”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae062500000000000ebbc17/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-kicker-view-14″

title=”The kicker view”

content=”Image: clocktowerny.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae0625e00000000004206ee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

