The Clock Is Ticking On Google China

Today is the day Google China needs to get government approval on its ICP (Internet Content Provider) licence.



The news from yesterday shows that Google China is trying to finesse its Chinese operations, and find a middle ground on its commitment against censorship and complying with Chinese regulations.

My guess is that the Chinese government will think that Google is trying too hard to be sly and tricky, and will punish them accordingly.

Killing the monkey to scare the chickens, as the old Chinese saying goes.

Paul Denlinger is an expert and consultant on China and the Internet. This post originally appeared on his blog, and is reprinted with permission.

