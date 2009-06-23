The Climate Bill Is Now 1,201 Pages Long

The energy bill with the cap and trade program is set for a vote this Friday in the House. The bill started at 648 pages, balloned to 946 in its second incarnation, and in its final iteration is a whopping 1,201 pages.



Even with hundreds of pages of added concessions, it’s still not satisfying everyone:

E&E Daily: Even with the rural electric cooperatives’ backing and other changes, it is still far from clear if Pelosi and Waxman have all the votes to pass the legislation. Several Democrats have raised red flags about voting for a bill on the floor that comes with near unanimous GOP opposition, as well as no promise of success in the Senate.

Republicans, who are pretty much irrelevant on this one, say they want time to read the bill before they vote on it. That seems fair. We’d like to think that Democrats would like the same. But, really how many Representatives will actually read this absurd beast?

If you’re interested, here it is:

American Clean Energy and Security Act of 2009



