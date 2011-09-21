The Cleveland Cavaliers Want You To Tryout For Its D-League Team

Photo: AP

Here’s your chance to be a Cleveland Cavalier. All you need is $150 and a plane ticket to Ohio.The Cavaliers are holding tryouts in both Cleveland and Canton in October for their new Developmental League team this fall.



Applicants must submit a registration form and $150 fee.

sceptics will laugh off the opportunity, but NBA hopefuls may actually have a legitimate chance. Other than rookie Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers won’t see much of a roster improvement. And the organisation has made 11 call-ups from the D-League.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.