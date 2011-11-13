The Clasp : A $760,000 Dollar Clasp Bag based on a Historic Erté Illustration

Jeweler Stefano Canturi has surpassed himself with this clasp bag. Worth a cool $780,000 ; this clasp bag has been based an Erté illustration made for a George White’s Scandals revue in the late 1920s. The bag has been designed in the Art Deco style that is taking the fashion world by storm. Don’t believe us? Take the latest Gucci collection Hard Deco for instance. Designer Frida Giannini is certainly sold on the Art Deco movement which basically entails a 1920s look for fashion.



Perhaps no one can claim to have a greater impact on Art Deco then Erté the Russian born French artist who was known as Erté simply because it happened to be the french pronunciation of his initials R.T.

The clasp bag which we mentioned has been created by Stefano Canturi for a a two-day exhibition of prints, bronzes, fashion sketches and Harper’s Bazaar covers by none other then Erté. The bag is made with 3,978 diamonds, 63 sapphires and 43 rubies. It has been compared with the $2.5 million dollar bra that Miranda Kerr recently wore for Victoria’s Secret.

The Rich Times

