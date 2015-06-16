The civil rights leader pretending to be black just resigned

Rachel Dolezal, the head of a local National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington has resigned from her position following controversial reports that she was pretending to be black.

Dolezal announced her resignation in a lengthy Facebook post, writing that her decision to step down had been influenced by the “unexpected shift” in dialogue to her “personal identity in the context of defining race and ethnicity.”

Dolezal’s parents told the media last week that their daughter was, in fact, white.

“It’s very sad that Rachel has not just been herself,” Dolezal’s mother, Ruthanne Dolezal, told the Review. “Her effectiveness in the causes of the African-American community would have been so much more viable, and she would have been more effective if she had just been honest with everybody.”

