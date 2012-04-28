One Of Our favourite Market Indicators Is Plunging, And Just Went Negative

HEADS UP: The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index went negative this week (via @ivanthek).



Here’s a 3-year look at the index, which tries to capture how well economic data is coming in compared to analyst expectations.

Photo: Bloomberg

The index seems to matter.

This fantastic chart from Reuters’ Scotty Barber shows the connection between the index and the forward 3-month relative performance of stocks. vs. bonds.

Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

