One Of Our favourite Market Indicators Is Plunging, And Just Went Negative

HEADS UP: The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index went negative this week (via @ivanthek).
Here’s a 3-year look at the index, which tries to capture how well economic data is coming in compared to analyst expectations.
Photo: Bloomberg
The index seems to matter.
This fantastic chart from Reuters’ Scotty Barber shows the connection between the index and the forward 3-month relative performance of stocks. vs. bonds.
Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters
