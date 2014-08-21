The Cities Where The Most Billionaires Were Born

New York City is the billionaire-breeding capital of the world, according to a new report from Spear’s and WealthInsight.

52 billionaires have been born in the Big Apple, totaling 3.09% of all billionaires on the planet. Moscow came in second, while London came in third.

The above map is actually a better indicator of “billionaire hives” six decades ago, rather than today, since the average billionaire is 63, WealthInsight’s Oliver Williams told Spear’s. While some cities on the ranking, such as New York and London, still continue to mint wealthy individuals, others, like Detroit and Pittsburgh, rarely do.

In 2012, 70 billionaires lived in New York City, more than in any other city. Moscow and London also count large numbers of billionaires among their ranks.

A study from Spear’s and WealthInsight from earlier this summer found that one in every 21 New Yorkers is a millionaire. That’s 4.63% of the population. The number one city, Monaco, has nearly 3 in 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.