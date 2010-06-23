Kevin Spacey Asked Senior Citi Execs What It Feels Like To Work For A Firm They Hate

Spacey, courtesy of http://20watts.wordpress.com

Hollywood actors working on “Margin Call,” an upcoming movie about the financial crisis, apparently raided Citi’s trading floor last week.According to Dealbook, Kevin Spacey popped into senior exec’s offices and asked them loaded questions like:



Is it possible to be good at what you do without liking the company you work for?

What is it like to earn millions of dollars in one afternoon — and what about losing that amount?

If you knew a security was worthless and wanted to sell it, how would you grapple with the moral implications of doing so?

He apparently said the questions would help him “to research the mentality of a trader.”

Looks like the guy has a sense of humour!

The other stars on the Citi premises were Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in the “Star Trek” re-make, Paul Bettany, from A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code. And, as an added bonus, Penn Badgley of “Gossip Girl.”

JC Chandor, the writer and director of “Margin Call,” was also there along with a crew of art directors, who plan to construct a model trading floor.

Hopefully Demi Moore, who also is slated to star in the film, as the chief risk officer, will show up this week!

