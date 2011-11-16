A Sexual Abuse Scandal Eerily Similar To Penn State's Is Unfolding At The Citadel

Louis “Skip” Reville, a former cadet at The Citadel and current high school principal and youth sports coach, is being accused of sexually abusing several young boys in 2002, according to The Post And Courier.



Reville worked at a summer camp in 2002 at The Citadel, and allegedly invited two young boys into a dorm room at the school where they engaged in sexual activity.

Reville is accused of asking the boys to sleep over and then turned on pornography and began touching himself. When one boy began to feel uncomfortable and said he wanted to go to sleep Reville got “a little aggressive and asked me to return to the computer and join them.“

The camper said Reville didn’t touch him but encouraged the camper to touch himself. Immediately after the camper said he felt completely violated.

Five years later, the camper came forward and filed a report. Citadel officials were aware of this abuse in 2007. An internal investigation was completed, but the police were never contacted.

General John Rosa, the president of The Citadel spoke at a press conference yesterday. He said:

“At the time we took what we thought were the necessary steps. It’s now clear we should have done more. “We’re profoundly sorry. We’re sorry we didn’t pursue it more. We acted on our best information and after the fact we did not follow up on this.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.