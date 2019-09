How quickly things change. Despite entering bankruptcy on November 1st, Cit Group (CIT) is back already, with its new post-bankruptcy shares.



While the old CIT shares and taxpayers’ funds were annihilated by the bankruptcy, that hasn’t scared off a new wave of punters. CIT shares are up $2.50 on their first day so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.