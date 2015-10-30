The circumstances around the murder of a young Australian mother and her daughter are getting even stranger

Karlie Pearce-Stevenson, who went missing in 2008, and was found murdered in 2010.

The alleged murder of 20-year-old mother Karlie Pearce-Stevenson, and her two-year-old daughter, Khandalyce, took an even darker and stranger twist today, involving the former girlfriend of the man charged with her murder.

Daniel Holdom, 41, was arrested in the Hunter Valley on Wednesday and charged with the Alice Springs woman’s murder. Police now believe photos Khandalyce appeared on the Facebook page of his former girlfriend, Hazel Passmore, in 2008.

Pearce-Stevenson was last seen near Coober Pedy in November 2008 and her remains were found in Belangalo State Forest in NSW in 2010. Her daughter’s remains were found 1100km away in a suitcase by the side of a road in South Australia, in July this year.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that DNA testing revealed both their identities and the fact that they were related.

On Tuesday, detectives revealed someone had impersonated the Pearce-Stevenson for a number of years following her disappearance to steal money and convince her family she was still alive, taking more than $90,000 from her bank account up until March 2012.

Someone impersonated Karlie to induce her mother to send money to the bank account. In June 2010, a woman in a wheelchair impersonated Pearce-Stevenson at an Adelaide credit union and six months later, a woman also went to a Centrelink office in Adelaide pretending to be the dead woman.

Today, the ABC revealed that photos of a child looking like Khandalyce Pearce appeared on the Facebook page of Holdom’s ex-girlfriend, Hazel Passmore, who uses a wheelchair after a car accident a few months before Pearce-Stevenson disappeared.

The ABC reports that police sources said Holdom was involved in the car accident that left Passmore in a wheelchair and killed her two young children.

Police believe Pearce-Stevenson was killed in around December 14-15 2008 and that her daughter was killed elsewhere at a later date. .

No one has yet been charged over Khandalyce’s alleged murder.

