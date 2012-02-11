The CIA's Website Goes Down, And Anonymous Claims Responsibility

Jana Kasperkevic

Anonymous just claimed responsibility for shutting down cia.gov on twitter. The story was first broken by RT in a story that was retweeted by the @YourAnonNews. 

anonymous CIA website

Photo: Twitter/YourAnonNews

The site was down shortly after 3 pm today. 

cia website down

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Just few weeks ago, Anonymous targeted the Department Of Justice, Universal Music and RIAA websites as well as MPAA.org and U.S. Copyright Office websites in retaliation for federal shutdown of Megaupload site. The #OpMegaUpload, the largest attack of this kind, also shut down the FBI website

Read more: 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

anonymous cia sai-us web