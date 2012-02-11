The CIA's Website Goes Down, And Anonymous Claims Responsibility

Anonymous just claimed responsibility for shutting down cia.gov on twitter. The story was first broken by RT in a story that was retweeted by the @YourAnonNews.



Photo: Twitter/YourAnonNews

The site was down shortly after 3 pm today.

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic/Business Insider

Just few weeks ago, Anonymous targeted the Department Of Justice, Universal Music and RIAA websites as well as MPAA.org and U.S. Copyright Office websites in retaliation for federal shutdown of Megaupload site. The #OpMegaUpload, the largest attack of this kind, also shut down the FBI website.

