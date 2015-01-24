The CIA's Top Spy Is Stepping Down

The CIA’s top spy is retiring, The Daily Beast reports citing unnamed sources.

Frank Archibald, the director of the CIA’s National Clandestine Service, plans to retire from his position within the CIA. Archibald was 57 when he took the position in 2013.

Typically, the CIA does publicly identify its top spy, but Archibald was outed on Twitter after he took over the position.

CIA spokesman Dean Boyd confirmed to The Daily Beast that Archibald would be leaving the agency “after a long and distinguished career at CIA. We thank him for this profound and lasting contributions to both CIA and to our nation’s security.”

Prior to becoming the director of the National Clandestine Service, Archibald was the CIA’s Latin America division chief. Earlier in his career, Archibald served tours in Pakistan and in parts of Africa. He also reportedly ran a covert operation that contributed to Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic’s removal from power in 2000.

Archibald’s retirement comes as CIA director John Brennan is considering a significant restructuring of the agency. According to The Daily Beast, these efforts include “the possible creation of new intelligence centres and doing away with the traditional division of CIA into its analysis group and the clandestine service.”

Brennan will be interviewed by Charlie Rose at the Council of Foreign Relations on Monday on the possible changes the CIA could face.

