Somebody Leaked The CIA’s Secret Plan To Stop Leaks

CIA Director John Brennan

CIA Director John Brennan has launched a program to cut down on the amount of classified leaks occurring in the U.S. intelligence network, which someone promptly



disclosed to the Associated Press.

In an internal memo sent to the CIA workforce this week, Brennan unveils the “honour The Oath” program.

The memo detailing Brennan’s program is marked unclassified, but for official use only.

He writes that the training and education campaign will “reinforce our corporate culture of secrecy.”

From a private first class in the Army to a senior CIA analyst to the most recent revalation — a 30-year-old government contractor who leaked secret details about the National Security agency — the Obama administration has been plagued by internal leaks of classified information at virtually every level.

The administration has gone as far as to invoke a 96-year old wartime law, the Espionage Act, on eight separate occasions to prosecute those who reveal government secrets.

Additionally, the Justice Department listed a Fox News reporter as a co-conspirator in the leaking of classifed information.

The CIA declined to comment on their anti leaking program.

