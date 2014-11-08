On The 35th Anniversary Of The Iran Hostage Crisis, The CIA Breaks Down Facts Vs. Fiction In The Film 'Argo'

Karyne Levy
Argo ben affleckYouTube screenshot

Well, this is cool. 

On what is the 35th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis, the CIA is taking to its Twitter account to break down what’s “real” vs. “reel” in the movie “Argo,” which is about the events.

On Nov. 4, 1979, militants invaded the U.S. embassy in Tehran, taking 66 Americans hostage. Six of them managed to escape and found refuge in the home of a Canadian ambassador. Fifty-two of them stayed in captivity for 444 days. The CIA has also written about the Iran hostage crisis on its blog

The 2012 film, which stars Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Bryan Cranston, and Alan Arkin, is a retelling of the historical events, highlighting one agent’s work to get the hostages out of the country. 

As with some historical films, “Argo” took a few liberties in the retelling of the story. So the CIA is straightening things out.

There’s still a bunch of the film left to cover, so it will be interesting to see how long the tweets go on. 

