The CIA Is Trying Too Hard To Be Cute On Twitter

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ramped up its attempts at humour Monday with a series of posts fired off on its new Twitter account — complete with snarky hashtags like “#sorrynotsorry.”

The CIA said the tweets were in response to questions the spy agency received since joining Twitter exactly one month ago.

In one, the CIA claimed not to be aware of the status of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who has been the subject of ongoing conspiracy theories since his 1996 assassination.

“No, we don’t know where Tupac is,” the agency quipped.

Despite its far-reaching information-collecting efforts, the CIA further said it couldn’t help users with their lost Twitter passwords.

“No, we don’t know your password, so we can’t send it to you,” the CIA wrote. “#sorrynotsorry.”

The CIA also joked about talk-show host and actress Ellen DeGeneres, who once said she hoped the CIA would follow her account.

“Sorry for not following you back,” the CIA replied. “But if you visit us maybe we can take a selfie?”

