The CIA Has Closed Its Climate Change Research Office

EEnews.net’s Greenwire reports the CIA has shut down its centre on Climate Change and National Security due to budget constraints.The closure evidently took place earlier this year.



From Greenwire:

Multiple sources with knowledge of the centre said it closed its doors earlier this year, with its staff and analysis continuing under other auspices.

CIA spokesman Todd Ebitz confirmed the change.

“The CIA for several years has studied the national security implications of climate change,” Ebitz said in a statement to Greenwire. “This work is now performed by a dedicated team in an office that looks at a variety of economic and energy security issues affecting the United States.”

The centre had opened in 2009, Greenwire says, and was strongly supported by former CIA director Leon Panetta, now Sec. of defence.

