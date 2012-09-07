Read The Letter The Church Of Scientology Sent To Vanity Fair For Its Tom Cruise Article

Photo: Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair’s Maureen Orth wrote an explosive cover story about the control the Church of Scientology has over Tom Cruise. Orth even claimed the church auditioned acceptable wives for the actor.The church struck back with this letter, sent through leader David Miscavige’s legal counsel, Jeffrey Riffer.



Here are the highlights:

The letter states that Orth didn’t make a real effort to interview Miscavige and only left a voicemail.

David Miscavige and Tom Cruise are far too busy to have as close of a relationship as Vanity Fair alleges, according to the letter. Orth’s article stated that Miscavige was ever-present in Tom Cruise’s marriage to Katie Holmes.

The letter claims there are “Vanity Fair employees who know Mr. Miscavige personally, including a Vanity Fair employee who works for Mr. Miscavige in a professional capacity.” The unnamed VF staffer has supposedly worked for Miscavige for eight years.

The article’s main sources, Marty Rathbun and Mike Rinder, are “a dynamic duo of lunatic venom and untrustworthy bile,” according to the letter.

Finally, the letter says that “The sting of the jury verdict will last longer still; far longer than any pleasure from racing to publish a poorly researched and sourced story.”

Read the whole thing:



