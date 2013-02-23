The Chromebook Pixel Is Doomed By A Major Identity Crisis

When they were introduced, Chromebooks made sense as a Google-branded evolution of the netbook for the tablet shy. But in 2013, consumers still don’t understand why there are so many versions of Android – much less what Google’s Chrome OS is or who it’s for. With the Chromebook Pixel, Google’s cloud-happy notebooks have created a full-on identity crisis.



Following a leaked video and a typically detail-sparse report from The Wall Street Journal, Google has launched the Chromebook Pixel, an HD touchscreen notebook that will run on its Chrome operating system and retail starting at $1,299. The Pixel, with its high price and Google-built bare bones operating system is an odd bird. With a 239-pixels-per-inch display, the aptly-named Pixel one-ups Apple’s 13″ Retina MacBook Pro and its (paltry!) 227 PPI seemingly just for the hell of it.

