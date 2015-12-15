The Christmas miracle that saved Tesla

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/ Getty.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasn’t always so sure his electric car company would work out.

Musk has said several times that when Tesla first launched he actually expected the company to fail, so he originally provided all of the money himself, refusing to take money from investors.

“I thought the probability of success was so low that I provided all of the money. All of the money just came from me personally. I didn’t want to ask people, other investors for money if I thought we were going to die because I thought we were. I invested entirely the money that I got from PayPal, all of that got invested into Tesla, Solar City and SpaceX,” Musk said earlier this month during a presentation at the Paris-Sorbonne University in Paris.

But when the financial crisis hit in 2008, Tesla, like other automakers, was on its last leg and in dire need of cash to survive.

In December 2008, General Motors and Chrysler both received billions of dollars in government bailout money to stay alive. But Tesla was still in need of a miracle to stay in business.

That’s when the German automaker Daimler, who itself was cash strapped at the time, stepped in and invested $50 million in Tesla. But the investment didn’t come until Tesla was basically on its death bed.

“Even then, we only narrowly survived…We actually closed the financing round on Christmas Eve 2008. It was the last hour of the last day that it was possible,” Musk said in Paris.

But even then the company was not out of the woods. For the next few years the electric car maker struggled to stay afloat.

“I think we just made it by the skin of our teeth … I’d say the last two years is when Tesla’s achieved a level where it’s not facing imminent death. Even as recently as early 2013, we were operating with maybe one to two weeks of money,” Musk said.

Tesla, of course, now has three cars under its belt and is working to get its first mass market car, the Model 3, into production by 2017.

Musk recently said that the company is also planning to eventually roll out another roadster, a smaller SUV, and a truck. What’s more, Musk has ambitions to sell 500,000 cars per year by 2020 and aims to someday be bigger than other automakers like General Motors, Volkswagen, and Toyota.

