A Glimpse At The California Highway Patrol Of 2025

Photo: AutoBlog

The year 2000 came and went without flying cars and robots in the kitchen for everybody, but the dream lives on in law enforcement.At least at the LA Design Challenge this year, where auto companies are tasked with designing: “Highway Patrol Vehicle 2025.”



Six companies took the challenge with half turning in designs that featured unmanned vehicles. Mercedes-Benz basically presented a souped-up version of the G-Class SUV and delivered a prototype instead of pretty posters.

The winners of the contest will be announced Nov. 29 during the LA Auto Show.

