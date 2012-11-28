A Glimpse At The California Highway Patrol Of 2025

Photo: AutoBlog
The year 2000 came and went without flying cars and robots in the kitchen for everybody, but the dream lives on in law enforcement.At least at the LA Design Challenge this year, where auto companies are tasked with designing: “Highway Patrol Vehicle 2025.”
Six companies took the challenge with half turning in designs that featured unmanned vehicles. Mercedes-Benz basically presented a souped-up version of the G-Class SUV and delivered a prototype instead of pretty posters.
The winners of the contest will be announced Nov. 29 during the LA Auto Show.
BMW's designers clearly put their thinking caps on when designing the E-Patrol (Human-Drone Pursuit Vehicle)
This two-passenger vehicle draws energy from the highway concrete heat; and the drivers can release a monowheeled pursuit unit to disable vehicles, and a flying pursuit unit to monitor the road
The flying pursuit unit (FPU) has a 3D scanner, two video cameras, and radar, all connected to the main network
Inside, the steering wheel turns through wires instead of a column, a holograph replaces the dashboard, and the windshield can process data
The side skirts display energy charge-status, with power coming from water tanks in the roof that would through a hydro-tech converter
Subaru actually decided to focus on Hawaii, and the idea a highway connecting the islands, instead of the City of Angels
The Subaru Highway Automated Response Concept (SHARC) is shot out of a barrel, energy renewing, and operates on its own
The actual policeman gets 3D goggles that run video from the vehicles. The goggles also allow the police to give voice commands to the vehicles
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.