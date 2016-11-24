The Chinese yuan is sliding against the US dollar

Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Chinese yuan is tumbling again, at least against the US dollar.

The USD/CNY, or yuan traded within China, currently sits at 6.9193.

The US dollar has now gained 2.1% since the US election, extending its rally against the yuan since January 2014 to 14.5%.

Offshore traded yuan, or CNH, is even weaker with the USD/CNH jumping to 6.9650 at one point on Thursday, the highest level on record.

It currently sits at 6.9555.

The move in both onshore and offshore traded yuan followed a weak USD/CNY fixing from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) earlier in the session.

The bank set the USD/CNY mid-point at 6.9085, the highest level since June 2008.

That followed another storming performance from the US dollar index overnight which rose to as high as 101.91, a level not seen in 13 years.

The US dollar has been rallying since the US election in early November with traders taking the view that Donald Trump’s reflationary fiscal policies will see US economic growth and inflation accelerate in his term as president.

USD/CNY Weekly Chart

