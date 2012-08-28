Rich Chinese Are Paying Thousands Of Dollars For A Couple Of Walnuts

Forget the property or jade bubble, China’s wealthiest are now driving up walnut prices, with walnuts costing as much as tens of thousands of dollars, according to Reuters.



Walnuts which cost 350 yuan 10 years ago, now cost as much as 3,500 yuan, or 20,000 – 30,000 yuan now.

Watch the video to see what it’s all about.

(h/t @prchovanec)



