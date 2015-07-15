The Chinese rural market represents almost 50% of the population - here's how Alibaba intends to capture that untapped opportunity

Alibaba divulged a number of statistics at a recent summit that help inform its latest efforts to expand its presence in China’s rural commerce market.

Rural China represents a large minority of the country: 600 million Chinese citizens live in rural areas, equating to about 44% of the country’s total population.

But it’s still a largely untapped region for e-commerce: Under 10% of goods purchased on Alibaba’s China-based online marketplaces were sent to rural areas in Q1 2015. And there were only 77 million rural online shoppers last year, up 40% year-over-year (YoY).

Mobile commerce is surging though: Rural-originated mobile commerce volume on Alibaba’s Tmall.com, Taobao Marketplace, and Juhuasuan jumped 250% to $US32 billion in 2014.

Rural areas are driving the growth in mobile commerce: 75 of China’s top 100 counties for mobile shopping volume growth were rural in 2014.

Alibaba is establishing a physical network to tap into this demographic. Alibaba is seeking to build 101,000 local fulfillment centres throughout rural China in the next three to five years that will deliver goods purchased through Taobao. At the summit, Alibaba stated that so far it has built 63 county-wide centres and 1,803 village-wide ones.

With this investment, Alibaba is betting that mobile commerce will continue to balloon in rural China. If Alibaba successfully builds out a parcel network in these areas, it could establish familiarity among rural customers before its competitors do. This would help the company build loyalty among rural customers, giving it a steady new stream of shopper activity.

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals in the payments industry in this morning’s PAYMENTS INSIDER newsletter. You can join them — sign up for a RISK FREE trial now »



Here are other stories you need to know from today’s PAYMENTS INSIDER:

RUMOUR — BARCLAYS TO SUPPORT APPLE PAY AFTER ALL

ALIBABA’S RISING OPPORTUNITY IN RURAL CHINA

WALMART PARTNERS CAN NOW PAY FOR SUPPLIES WITH M-PESA

MONITISE LOSING KEY INVESTOR

Find this article interesting? You can get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Get the jump on your competitors. Try it RISK FREE now »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.