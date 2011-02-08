Rate Hikes Could Be A Leading Indicator Of The Next Big Bull Market In China

Aaron Boesky, CEO at Marco Polo Pure Asset Management says the conventional wisdom is wrong about high rates and lower equity prices – at least in China. Boesky says rate hikes were a leading indicator of the last multi-year bull market in Chinese stocks and believes that this time could be the same. He cites the following chart:



Full video is attached:



Source: CNBC

Post Footer automatically generated by Add Post Footer Plugin for wordpress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.