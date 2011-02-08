Rate Hikes Could Be A Leading Indicator Of The Next Big Bull Market In China

Cullen Roche

Aaron Boesky, CEO at Marco Polo Pure Asset Management says the conventional wisdom is wrong about high rates and lower equity prices – at least in China.  Boesky says rate hikes were a leading indicator of the last multi-year bull market in Chinese stocks and believes that this time could be the same.  He cites the following chart:

chart

Full video is attached:

 

Source: CNBC

