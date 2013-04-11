In the West, web users have known for years that advertisers drop “cookies” onto their desktops (via their web browsers), and that these little pieces of code tell advertisers what they’re looking at.



In China, however, the state-run TV channel China Central Television just discovered this fact. It aired an investigative, undercover hidden-camera story on the web ad business as a purveyor of secret tracking information on innocent Chinese web users.

It’s a shocking expose. Or it would have been had it aired in the mid-1990s, when cookies first came into use.

Cookies help advertisers target people with ads. If you browse a web site for tennis rackets, you might start seeing ads for shoes on subsequent pages. Cookies don’t, however, identify individual web users. They simply aggregate them into blocks of targetable audiences.

Ad Age noted:

Using hidden cameras, a CCTV reporter apparently posing as a prospective client had conversations with employees at five local digital-ad agencies. Agency employees told the reporter they use cookies to access web users’ personal information, including gender, age, marital status, education, salary and email addresses, to more accurately target consumers with online advertising. The story featured footage from what appeared to be the offices of agencies Yoyi and Avazu. The agencies were not given a chance to respond to the allegations.

The Star added that executives at Yoyi, Avazu and iPinYou Interactive were secretly filmed in CCTV’s report. One was caught on camera saying:

“You will not be able to see the codes whenever you visit a website. If you can see them, who will be willing to go online?” she said.

Who indeed?

Oh, that’s right. Everyone on the rest of the planet.

