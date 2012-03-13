The Chinese Housing Bust In 3 Huge Slides

China Vanke is one of the largest property developers in China.
These three slides from the company’s annual results tell the story of the market today.
Inventory is at multi-year highs,and sales/investment are slowing down.
It doesn’t spell certain doom, but it’s clear why 2012 is not shaping up to be a banner year.
Photo: Vanke
Photo: Vanke
Photo: VANKE
